Arts & Entertainment

Veterans win big playing 'Wheel of Fortune'

By Karl Schmid
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Veterans Week is in full spin on America's favorite game, "Wheel of Fortune."

"Wheel of Fortune" is featuring veterans from all branches of the military as contestants. As part of the week-long salute to those who have served, contestants compete to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel. Contestants have the opportunity to win nearly $300,000 in cash and prizes throughout veterans week!

On The Red Carpet host Karl Schmid caught up with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White to find out why veterans week is so special to them.

"It's one of my favorite weeks...There's something heartwarming about it and it does make me feel like we are giving back something," says White.

As a veteran himself, Sajak finds veterans week very important and also lends some advice to contestants spinning to win. "If you don't buy vowels, you're not going to win," says Sajak, "It is the single most important strategy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouthern californiaveteranswheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Hollywood Superman found dead in Van Nuys
Disney prepares to officially unveil plant-based menu
Evac orders lifted after blaze erupts in Santa Clarita
DUI suspect in Long Beach crash that killed family is arrested again
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
Show More
SoCal's fire season could last through December, report says
Photo released of alleged kidnapping suspect in Willowbrook
Chris Brown hosts yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
SPONSORED: SoCal mom nominated for ABC7's 'Pay it Forward' contest
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
More TOP STORIES News