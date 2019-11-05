Arts & Entertainment

Pat Sajak, Vanna White welcome Veterans to 'Wheel of Fortune'

CULVER CITY (KABC) -- It's always fun to watch contestants spin their way to riches every night on "Wheel of Fortune." But this week has even more meaning for Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and all of their loyal wheel watchers: the players featured are veterans from all branches of the military.

"It's one of my favorite weeks," said White. "There's something heartwarming about it. It does make me feel like we are giving back something."

"We're America's game, that's what we call ourselves, and honestly as hokey as it sounds it's not just a slogan. We try to live up to that," said Sajak. "Americans know, respect, and appreciate the military and that's why we do it. It seems like a perfect fit for us."

Damian McGee from San Pedro served 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed the instant camaraderie he felt when he met the other 14 competitors playing this week.

"It was really great being here on the show with other veterans, it was just kinda cool to have that environment," said McGee.

And even though he's faced a lot of tough situations in real life, McGee being on set and actually competing was just as nerve racking!

"I think at home you can just at home you can just yell whenever you think you know it," said McGee. "And that's not how it works in real life!"
