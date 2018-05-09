Woman claims in lawsuit she was sexually assaulted at Chris Brown's home

A woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming she was sexual assaulted multiple times during a party at singer Chris Brown's home.Brown was named in the suit, as well as his friend Lowell Grissom Jr., a rapper whose stage name is Young Lo. The victim's attorney, Gloria Allred, declined to disclose the age of her client, who is identified in court documents as "Jane Doe."Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges that that plaintiff attended a concert at One Oak in West Hollywood on the evening of Feb. 24, 2017. At some point, the alleged victim was invited to meet Grissom and Brown at an after-party at a recording studio, Allred said."When she arrived at the studio, her phone was taken away from her," the attorney said at a press conference outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse. "She was told that Brown did not want anyone to have their phones in the studio."The plaintiff contends that she was forced to go to the singer's home in order to retrieve her phone. There she was allegedly "sexually assaulted while falsely imprisoned in one of the bedrooms in Chris Brown's house," Allred said. The lawsuit alleges that Grissom and another woman assaulted the victim multiple times in the home.Although the lawsuit accuses Brown of providing alcohol and illicit drugs to his guests at the home as well as brandishing firearms, he is not accused of direct involvement in the alleged repeated assaults."This is one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen," Allred said.The Los Angeles Police Department said there is no open investigation into the case. Allred said the victim went to police with her story, but would not explain why a crime report was not filed.Brown's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC7 was unable to reach anyone affiliated with Grissom.