On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet has everything you need to know ahead of the ESPY Awards airing Wednesday July 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

We'll take a look at the host of the ESPYs, NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and talk about this year's nominees.

Plus, our style expert Roshumba shares her list of the best dressed athletes.

Get all this and more in the full episode of On The Red Carpet featured in the player above!
