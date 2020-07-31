Equal Employment Opportunity Report

KABC-TV LOS ANGELES ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT
August 1, 2020
I. GENERAL POLICY
This report covers the period from July 22, 2019 through July 21, 2020
KABC-TV (the "Station") has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender, marital status, religion, age, national origin, citizenship status, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.
In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.
It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices.
In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of the opening, and a summary of interviewees who applied for the vacancies as well as their referral sources.
In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.
II. RESPONSIBILITY
Cheryl Fair, KABC-TV's President & General Manager, is responsible for supervising EEO compliance.
III. POSITIONS FILLED AND RECRUITMENT METHODS
KABC-TV has publicized job vacancies in the following ways (except for positions filled through internal promotion) and as indicated below:
1. Sending or emailing the KABC-TV job listing to the 59 organizations and schools detailed in Attachment A. KABC periodically broadcasts on-air announcements publicizing the fact that qualified organizations may request to be added to our mailing list, and we post a similar message on the jobs page of the station's website (www.abc7.com/jobs).
2. Posting open positions on the station's website and job line.
3. Posting open positions via DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances detailed in Attachment B.
4. Posting open positions in the Company online job listing (www.disneycareers.com).
Following are the positions filled during the period of July 22, 2019 to July 21, 2020:
Community Journalist (1) (Posted 10/12/18, Filled - Ashley Mackey 08/05/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Fourteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 6; internal station candidate - 3; KABC-TV Intern - 1; employee referral - 3; industry referral - 1. The candidate hired was an industry referral.
Weathercaster/General Assignment Reporter (Posted 07/09/19, Filled - Alexander Cheney 08/07/19, Brianna Ruffalo 09/05/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 1; company online job listing - 1. One candidate hired was an industry referral. The referral source of the other candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Integrated Content and Marketing Specialist (Filled - Julie Farias 08/12/19)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Director, Strategic Partnership Sales (Posted 07/17/19, Filled - Kathryn Scudder 08/19/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, Spotsndots.com.
Nine people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; Indeed.com - 5; company online job listing - 1; employee referral - 1; LinkedIn.com - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Manager, Content Operations (Filled - Karmen Llamas-Fernandez 09/08/19)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Director, Content Development (Filled - Edward Adamko 09/08/19)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Media and Marketing Planner (Posted 06/28/19, Filled - Michelle Chasse 09/12/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, Spotsndots.com, TVNewscheck.com.
Eleven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; employee referral - 3; Spotsndots.com - 3; company online job listing - 3; Indeed.com - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Sales Assistant (Posted 07/12/19, Filled - Justine Landeros 09/30/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, TVJobs.com, Spotsndots.com Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 2; company online job listing - 1; LinkedIn - 2; Indeed.com - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was LinkedIn.com.
Senior Media Manager (Filled - Ryan Byrne 09/30/19)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Manager, Digital Content Strategy (Posted 07/30/19, Filled - Molly Fish 10/14/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 4; industry referral - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Producer/Talent, Content Development (Filled - Karl Schmid 10/21/19)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Orange County Reporter (Posted 08/14/19, Filled - Anthony Cabrera 10/24/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 1; industry referral - 2. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Senior Promotion Producer/Editor (Posted 10/03/19, Filled - Patrick Lawlor 11/18/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 4. The referral source of thecandidate hired was the company online job listing.
Senior Producer, Content Development (Posted 10/03/19, Filled - Chellise Morey 11/22/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Nine people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; company online job listing - 7. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Account Executive (Posted 08/31/19, Filled - James Thurston 11/25/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, Spotsndots.com, TVNewscheck.com.
Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 4; industry referral - 1; company online job listing - 3; LinkedIn - 1; Indeed.com - 2; Glassdoor.com - 1; Spotsndots.com - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Morning News Producer (Posted 04/18/19, Filled - Daniel Levin 12/02/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 4; company online job listing - 1; employee referral - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Sales Service Manager (Posted 10/20/19, Filled - Marla Jaimes 11/13/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, TVNewscheck.com, Spotsndots.com.
Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; employee referral - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Content Creator, OTRC (Posted 10/03/19, Filled - Andrea Lans 12/23/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; company online job listing - 9. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Producer, Content Development (2) (Posted 10/11/19, Filled - Michael Dominguez 12/23/19, Juan Garcia 03/16/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 4; company online job listing - 6. The two candidates hired were internal station candidates.
Manager, Media Content (Filled - Joseph Tello 12/30/19)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Media Technician (Posted 07/11/19, Filled - Matthew Cacho 01/06/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org.
Eleven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 3; Indeed.com - 5; employee referral - 2; LinkedIn.com - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Executive Producer, Streaming Content (Posted 10/14/19, Filled - Daniel Rasmussen 01/27/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 1; internal station candidate - 1; company online job listing - 3. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Digital News Producer (Posted 12/10/19, Filled - Corey Washington 01/30/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; employee referral - 1; company online job listing - 1; LinkedIn.com - 1; station website - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Senior Motion Designer/Animator (Posted 10/09/19, Filled - Adam Smart 01/31/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 2; company online job listing - 4; employee referral - 2. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Morning Traffic Anchor (Filled - Brianna Ruffalo 02/10/20)
This position was filled through an internal promotion.
Executive Director, Technology (Posted 12/02/19, Filled - Brandon Carleton 02/23/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, AAJA.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, SBE.org.
Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 5; internal station candidate - 2. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Account Executive (Posted 11/06/19, Filled - Marcus Little 02/24/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, Spotsndots.com. Sixteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 6; LinkedIn.com - 1; company online job listing - 9. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Executive Producer, Next Generation Storytelling (Posted 10/09/19, Filled - Olivia Smith 03/23/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; company online job listing - 3. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Graphic Artist/Broadcast Designer (Posted 12/20/19, Filled - Royston Crabaugh 03/23/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; employee referral - 2; company online job listing - 1; LinkedIn.com - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Content Coordinator/Audience Development (Posted 10/11/19, Filled - Starlette Tolerson 03/30/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; Indeed.com - 1; company online job listing - 4. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Freelance ENG Cameraperson (Posted 05/31/16, Filled - James Wulff 09/14/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com, JournalismJobs.com.
Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 3. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Freelance News Assistant (Posted 5/16/17, Filled - Daisy Arce 08/03/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com, JournalismJobs.com.
Twenty people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 1; KABC-TV college intern - 6; employee referral - 7; industry referral - 1; company online job listing - 5. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Freelance News Assistant (Posted 5/1/18, Filled - Joel Leal 10/15/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Thirty-one people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 11; KABC-TV college intern - 7; employee referral - 4; USC Annenberg job fair - 2; company online job listing - 7. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Freelance News Assistant (Posted 06/19/19, Filled - Amanda Morris 04/04/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org.
Twenty people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 2; KABC-TV college intern - 5; employee referral - 4; LinkedIn - 1; Indeed.com - 3; company online job listing - 5. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Freelance Newswriter (7) (Posted 5/1/18, Filled - Tiffany Ujiiye 07/27/19,Christian Manoukian 9/14/19, Mindy Schack 08/15/19, Frederick King 08/19/19, Daniel Levin 09/21/19, Brittany Silverstein 9/11/19, Luke Morand 09/18/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Twenty-two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; station website - 10; employee referral - 6; industry referral - 3; internal station candidate - 2. Two candidates hired were internal station candidates. One candidate hired was an industry referral. The referral source of two candidates hired was the station website. One candidate hired was an employee referral. The referral source of one candidate hired was LinkedIn.com.
Freelance Newswriter (4) (Posted 6/19/19, Filled - Blair Johnson 04/18/20, Jami Gomez 06/11/20, Brittni Perez 07/06/20, Javier Cabrera 07/06/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org.
Fifteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 3; company online job listing - 4; employee referral - 6; industry referral - 1; LinkedIn.com - 1. One candidate hired was an employee referral. The referral source of two candidates hired was the company online job listing. The referral source of the other candidate hired was the station website.
Freelance Graphic Artist (Posted 08/04/10, Filled - Karen Jossel 05/30/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Craigslist.org, Artcenter.edu. Twelve people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 2; employee referral - 2; Craigslist.org - 3; industry referral - 2; Artcenter.edu - 1; Indeed.com - 1; unknown - 1. The candidate hired was an industry referral.
Freelance Graphic Artist (Posted 06/15/17, Filled - Jeanne Sportelli 03/07/20)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com. One person was interviewed. Referral source of the candidates interviewed was as follows: employee referral - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
IV. LONG TERM RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
KABC-TV is committed to performing ongoing non-vacancy specific recruitment efforts that bring attention to the variety of job and career opportunities at the station. Outreach efforts are designed to provide easy access for candidates to apply for job opportunities, as well as provide information and training to develop a diverse pool of prospective candidates for the future.
A. Participation in Job Fairs
KABC-TV participated in five job fairs during the reporting period. Station personnel participated in job fairs by distributing information about career and internship opportunities, soliciting resumes, interviewing job seekers, critiquing demo reels and providing career guidance.
Below is a list of job fairs attended by KABC-TV and participating Station personnel:
National Association of Asian Journalists National Convention (7/31/19-8/3/19) - Loews Atlanta Hotel - Atlanta, GA - Pam Chen - Assistant News Director
National Association of Black Journalists National Convention (8/7/19-8/11/19) - JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa - Miami, FL - Rob Elmore - Vice President of News
National Association of Hispanic Journalists National Convention (9/5/19-9/7/19) - Grand Hyatt - San Antonio, TX - Rob Elmore - Vice President of News
University of Southern California Annenberg Journalism Media Networking Night (10/22/19) - USC Campus - Wallis Annenberg Hall - Los Angeles, CA - Teresa Samaniego - Vice President, Diversity & Community Engagement
Loyola Marymount University Graduate/MBA Networking Night (10/22/19) - College of Business Administration - Los Angeles, CA - Mariel Moscoso - Community Engagement Specialist
B. Internship Program
KABC-TV's internship program offers paid internships for college students interested in careers in television broadcasting. The internship program is designed to provide students with an onsite educational experience that complements their academic studies. During the reporting period, KABC-TV hired 45 interns.
KABC-TV's internship program has launched the careers of hundreds of students with aspirations to work in broadcasting. Currently there are six former KABC-TV interns working at the Station in Programming and News, including on-air talent.
Recruitment outreach for interns is accomplished using a variety of methods with attention to resources that provide a diverse candidate pool. Job fairs and career fairs at colleges with diverse student populations are a major source of candidates. Notices are posted at local colleges, universities and minority organizations. Instructions on applying for a KABC-TV internship are featured on the ABC7 website.
Internship opportunities are promoted and applications are distributed at all job fairs, workshops, conferences, community meetings and student tours.
C. Listing each upper-level opening in a job bank or newsletter of a media trade group with a broad-based membership that includes women and minorities
The Station sent notification of its job listings to the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
D. Participation in Conventions, Workshops and Seminars
KABC-TV worked closely with community-based organizations to sponsor and assist with planning, implementation, and active participation in four conferences, conventions, workshops and seminars designed to provide information on career planning, job opportunities, resume writing and interview techniques.
Below is the event KABC-TV participated in:
HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) 9/27/19 - Grand Central Air Terminal - Glendale, CA
KABC-TV worked with HOPE to co-host the Young Professional Summit for college students on the opportunities in the entertainment industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President, Diversity & Community Engagement and Gabriela Milian - Community Journalist participated as the keynote speakers. Jessica Dominguez - Producer and Mariel Moscoso - Community Engagement Specialist participated as career forum experts.
KOLLAB Workforce Development Program 7/22/19 - 8/22/19 - ABC7 Station - Glendale, CA
KABC-TV worked with LA County Alliance for the Boys & Girls Club to co-host the KOLLAB Workforce Development Program for high school students on the opportunities in the entertainment industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President, Diversity & Community Engagement, Mariel Moscoso - Community Engagement Specialist and Anabel Munoz - Reporter participated as career forum experts.
KOLLAB Workforce Development Program 5/5/20 - 6/11/20 - Virtual Sessions - Glendale, CA
KABC-TV worked with LA County Alliance for the Boys & Girls Club to co-host the KOLLAB Workforce Development Program for high school students on the opportunities in the entertainment industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President, Diversity & Community Engagement, Mariel Moscoso - Community Engagement Specialist and Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist participated as career forum experts.
Station employee participation provides the opportunity to motivate and inspire interest specifically in careers in broadcast journalism, television production, sales, public affairs and other related fields.
KABC-TV on air talent and employees
On air talent and employees represent KABC-TV at conferences, workshops and seminars as guest speakers. They provide insight to career opportunities and strategies for success in broadcast journalism. Below is a list of on-air talent and employee participation.
Veronica Miracle - Weekend Anchor at the National Association of Women in Real Estate Business (8/5/19)
Anabel Munoz - Reporter at Voces@Disney (8/22/19)
Jessica Dominguez - Producer at Voces@Disney (8/22/19)
Chris Cristi - Traffic Reporter at the One Day at Disney (8/24/19) Anabel Munoz - Reporter at the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Club Public Speaking Training Session (9/7/19)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Cal State Fullerton Communication Semester Kick Off (9/11/19)
Jessica Dominguez - Producer at HOPE Young Professional Summit (9/27/19)
Gabriela Milian - Community Journalist at HOPE Young Professional Summit (9/27/19)
George Pennacchio - Entertainment Reporter at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Fall Marketing Forum (10/24/19)
Rachel Jordan - Community Journalist at St. Anthony High School Career Day (10/25/19)
Sid Garcia - Reporter at the Adelante Youth Alliance Adelante Young Men College and Career Conference (10/26/19)
Marc Brown - Anchor at the National Association of Black Journalist of Los Angeles Media Summit (10/26/19)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Intercollegiate Business System Western Regional Multimedia Conference (11/16/19)
Ashley Mackey - Community Journalist at the Animo City of Champions Charter High School Career Day (2/28/20)
Anabel Munoz - Reporter at the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Club Media Training Session (2/29/20)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Cal State Fullerton Pre-Campaign Launch Event (2/29/20)
Adrienne Alpert - Newsmaker Reporter at the UCLA Luskin Summit (4/22/20)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Club KOLLAB Work Development Session (5/19/20)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Club KOLLAB Work Development Session (7/21/20)
E. Mentoring Programs
KABC-TV personnel participate in the ABC Owned Television Stations Mentoring Program. The goal of the OTV Mentoring Program is to connect a diverse group of employees across the OTV team and provide mentees with the opportunity to learn from and gain exposure to people in different areas of the business while elevating their voices to leaders. Jessica Dominguez, a KABC Programming Producer, participated as a mentee during the reporting period. Fran Viesti, KABC's Vice President - Local Sales Manager, participated as a mentor during the reporting period.
F. Sponsorship of Community Events to Inform the Public About Broadcast Employment Opportunities
KABC-TV sponsored and participated in events presented by community-based organizations whose missions focus specifically on opportunities in broadcasting. The events were designed to provide the general public with information on career opportunities in broadcasting and advice on how to prepare for and obtain a job.
Below is sample of KABC-TV's participation in these events:
Pasadena Youth Alliance - Pasadena City College - Pasadena, CA KABC-TV sponsored and participated at the Adelante Young Men (10/26/19) Conferences. Reporter Sid Garcia participated in these events.
G. Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination
KABC-TV management employees are required to complete the Walt Disney Company's "Preventing Harassment" and "Standards of Business Conduct" training courses every two years. These courses cover discrimination prevention and the importance of offering equal employment opportunities to all employees.
H. Training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for a higher level position
KABC-TV employees have access to a wide range of professional, leadership, and management training through the Walt Disney Company's D-Learn training program.
I. Other Activities
KABC-TV has a long-term goal of motivating and inspiring the next generation of broadcast professionals. To support that goal, KABC-TV hosts high school and college students at the television station to expose them to the variety of career options available in broadcasting. Student groups are provided with a behind the scenes tour of operations, a live news broadcast and a guest speaker to discuss career opportunities. The students receive advice and guidance on the educational requirements to qualify for future opportunities.
Below is a list of student tours.
Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs (9/7/19)
Whittier Elementary (10/7/19)
California Polytechnic University Pomona (10/16/19)
University of La Verne (11/20/19)
The Walt Disney Company DTCI Technology (1/8/20)
Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs (2/29/20)
Attachment A
Attachment B