Eric Carmen, 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes' singer, dies at 74

Eric Carmen, the singer-songwriter behind hits such as "All by Myself" and "Hungry Eyes," has died at the age of 74.

The news was confirmed Monday by the singer's wife, Amy Carmen, in a post on his website.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," Amy Carmen wrote. "Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family's privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. 'Love Is All That Matters... Faithful and Forever.'"

A cause of death has not been given.

Carmen began a solo career in late 1975, and his first two solo singles were big hits in 1976: "All By Myself" and "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again."

Carmen also wrote "Hungry Eyes," which was a hit from the "Dirty Dancing" soundtrack. He was also a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for the 1970s group The Raspberries, whose song "Go All the Way," was used in the soundtrack for the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film.

ABC News contributed to this story.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.