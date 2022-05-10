Politics

Garcetti 'likely knew or should have known' about aide's alleged sexual misconduct: Grassley report

EMBED <>More Videos

Senator wants Eric Garcetti ambassadorship nomination to go on hold

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A prominent Republican senator's investigative report released Tuesday found that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who is being considered as ambassador to India -- "more likely than not'' was aware of or should have been aware of sexual harassment and racist comments made by a former top aide in his office.

The investigation, conducted by Sen. Chuck Grassley's office, concluded it was "more probable than not'' that the aide, Rick Jacobs, "sexually harassed multiple individuals and made racist comments towards others.''

"Based on witness testimony, this behavior was pervasive, widespread and notorious,'' according to the report. "Several individuals told investigators that Mayor Garcetti was aware of this behavior, and based on the reported frequency and conspicuous nature of the conduct, it is more likely than not that Mayor Garcetti either had personal knowledge of the sexual harassment or should have been aware of it.''

RELATED: Former Garcetti communications director says mayor should be charged with perjury, files complaint
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Garcetti told U.S. senators considering his nomination to be ambassador to India that he never witnessed a former top adviser sexually harass one of his police bodyguards, allegations that are at the center of a lawsuit filed against his administration.



ABC7 reached out to the White House and Garcetti's office for comment.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeles countylos angeleswashington d.c.political scandaleric garcettisexual misconductlos angeleswashington politicssexual harassmentindiapoliticsinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 young children ID'd after being found dead in West Hills home
CA water usage jumped 19% despite pleas for conservation
Driver charged after truck full of migrants broke down in Texas
LADWP: Outdoor watering to be restricted to 2 days a week amid drought
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
Rams to host Broncos on Christmas Day
Show More
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Changes underway at popular beach piers in Orange County
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
CA widow fights interest charges for bill she says she never got
More TOP STORIES News