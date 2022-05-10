Garcetti 'likely knew or should have known' about aide's alleged sexual misconduct: Grassley report

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11340563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Eric Garcetti told U.S. senators considering his nomination to be ambassador to India that he never witnessed a former top adviser sexually harass one of his police bodyguards, allegations that are at the center of a lawsuit filed against his administration.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A prominent Republican senator's investigative report released Tuesday found that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who is being considered as ambassador to India -- "more likely than not'' was aware of or should have been aware of sexual harassment and racist comments made by a former top aide in his office.The investigation, conducted by Sen. Chuck Grassley's office, concluded it was "more probable than not'' that the aide, Rick Jacobs, "sexually harassed multiple individuals and made racist comments towards others.''"Based on witness testimony, this behavior was pervasive, widespread and notorious,'' according to the report. "Several individuals told investigators that Mayor Garcetti was aware of this behavior, and based on the reported frequency and conspicuous nature of the conduct, it is more likely than not that Mayor Garcetti either had personal knowledge of the sexual harassment or should have been aware of it.''ABC7 reached out to the White House and Garcetti's office for comment.