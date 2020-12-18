LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8853917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A coalition of labor unions is calling for a broader shutdown in Los Angeles County amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that his 9-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19.Garcetti made the announcement during a coronavirus briefing from home."On Monday while I was at work, my wife called to let us know our beloved daughter Maya, who turned 9 this weekend, wasn't feeling very well," Garcetti said. "And after she came down with a fever, we had her tested for COVID-19 and her results came back positive."He added that her symptoms are mild, and that he and his wife have tested negative for the virus.The mayor also said he and his wife will be quarantining and Maya will be in isolation for at least 10 days from the time she started showing symptoms.Garcetti said he will be working remotely in the meantime.The announcement came on the same day as L.A. County reported 14,418 new coronavirus cases and 102 deaths.