Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after hourslong standoff in Rancho Cucamonga

The suspect 54/yo Gilbert Baneulos has surrendered after SWAT deployed a canister that emits smoke. Banuelos is accused of lighting his mom on Fire this morning. She is listed in critical but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/QVi4ytRyzX — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) August 19, 2019

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who is accused of setting his mother on fire surrendered after barricading himself in a Rancho Cucamonga home for several hours Monday morning.The suspect was taken into custody just before noon.Firefighters responded to the home on Vine Street Street near Cornwall Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a burn victim.Once on scene, firefighters realized that the suspect's 73-year-old mother had been set on fire, allegedly by the suspect himself.A SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities tried to get the suspect to come out.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.Nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.