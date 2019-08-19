Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after hourslong standoff in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who is accused of setting his mother on fire surrendered after barricading himself in a Rancho Cucamonga home for several hours Monday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody just before noon.



Firefighters responded to the home on Vine Street Street near Cornwall Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a burn victim.

Once on scene, firefighters realized that the suspect's 73-year-old mother had been set on fire, allegedly by the suspect himself.

A SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities tried to get the suspect to come out.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
