Arcadia upholstery shop switches gears to make face masks during coronavirus pandemic

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Arcadia businesses is joining the extensive list of local businesses who are switching up their operations to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.Employees at ES Interior Design Inc., a family-owned drapery and upholstery businesses, have completely changed their production flow to make masks. The idea sprang to life when the owner's brother, who has experience in the medical field, approached him about making masks.Now, they're turning out nearly 1,000 masks a day, and because of their quality, the businesses has secured some big clients including the United States Postal Service.Marvin Alvarez says they incorporate a medical grade cotton into the masks.Their fighting spirit and good deeds are being rewarded: their landlord is covering the cost of rent and utilities this month to support the effort.As the production expands, Alvarez says any donations possible will help his team as they work hard to protect the community."We never thought we would be doing something like this, but it's great to be able to help our community and the city and fellow states out there that need help," Alvarez said.