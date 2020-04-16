Coronavirus

Arcadia upholstery shop switches gears to make face masks during coronavirus pandemic

A local upholstery shop has pivoted from their usual business to making thousands of face masks to supply the community and big clients like the USPS.
By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Arcadia businesses is joining the extensive list of local businesses who are switching up their operations to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at ES Interior Design Inc., a family-owned drapery and upholstery businesses, have completely changed their production flow to make masks. The idea sprang to life when the owner's brother, who has experience in the medical field, approached him about making masks.

Now, they're turning out nearly 1,000 masks a day, and because of their quality, the businesses has secured some big clients including the United States Postal Service.

How to make face masks from materials found at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.



Marvin Alvarez says they incorporate a medical grade cotton into the masks.

Their fighting spirit and good deeds are being rewarded: their landlord is covering the cost of rent and utilities this month to support the effort.

As the production expands, Alvarez says any donations possible will help his team as they work hard to protect the community.

"We never thought we would be doing something like this, but it's great to be able to help our community and the city and fellow states out there that need help," Alvarez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarcadialos angeles countyhealthface maskbusinesscoronaviruscovid 19be localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
UCI students developing app to trace path of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News