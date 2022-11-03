ESPNW: Women + Sports Summit held in Ojai featuring WNBA's Becky Hammon

The 13th annual "ESPNW: Women + Sports Summit" is being held this week in Ojai.

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A world-class group of women leaders in sports, business and entertainment are gathering in Ojai.

The 13th annual "ESPNW: Women + Sports Summit" kicked off Tuesday.

The three-day event features discussions, debate and collaboration - all focused on creating positive change and opportunity for women in sports.

The keynote speaker on Wednesday was the head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon.

She says having a good team is about more than just sports ability.

"I love talent. I love size. I love athleticism. But I'll take a little bit less of that for character and competitiveness," she said. "Competitiveness is something I think can't be overstated because I think at the end of the day there are so many talented people not doing anything."

Other speakers include athletes, sports television analysts, corporate executives and entertainers.

The summit continues through Thursday. It is being streamed if you want to check it out.