Saddleridge Fire: Essential items to pack in an emergency 'go bag'

Residents who may be ordered to evacuate can pack a "go bag", which should be easy to carry and hold a few essentials you will need once you reach a safe location.
These items are vital for an emergency go bag:
- Water: One gallon per person, per day. A three-day supply is recommended for evacuation. A two-week supply is recommended if you stay in your home. Also, don't forget to provide for your pets
- Non-perishable food: Easy to open and prepare food items are preferable. A three-day supply is recommended for evacuation. A two-week supply is recommended if you stay in your home. Make sure to pack food for your pets
- First aid kit
- Medications
The following evacuation centers are open in response to the fast-moving Saddleridge Fire:
- Granada Hills Recreation Center, located at 16730 Chatsworth St.
- Northridge Recreation is set up at 18300 Lemarsh St., Northridge
- Lanark Recreation Center, 21816 Lanark St.
- Sylmar Recreation Center and Mason Recreation Center were at capacity
The American Red Cross offers the following things to consider in the event of an emergency:
- Pick two places to meet:
-Right outside your home, in case of a sudden emergency, such as a fire.
-Outside your neighborhood, in case you can't return home. Everyone must know the address and phone number.
- Ask an out-of-state friend to be your "family contact." After a disaster, it's often easier to call long distance. Other family members should call this person and tell them where they are. Everyone must know your contact's phone number.
- Families should develop different methods for communicating during emergency situations, and share their plans, beforehand, with all those who would be worried about their welfare.
