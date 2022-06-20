LA City Council: Eunisses Hernandez declares victory over Gil Cedillo in race for District 1

There were only two candidates running for the district seat, which includes Glassell Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Westlake, Chinatown and Pico-Union.
That means the winner of June 7 primary election takes the seat.
Hernandez, a long-time resident of District 1, has led the ballot count for the last several days.
As of Monday morning, Hernandez has more than 53% of the votes compared to Cedillo, who currently stands at 46%.
"The latest vote count confirms what we've said all along: CD1 demands true, honest, and responsive representation in city hall," said Hernandez in a statement posted on Twitter.
We’ve done what many people told us would be impossible.— Eunisses (@EunissesH) June 18, 2022
We won this race for #CD1 & will be going to city hall!
The people of CD1 have spoken, calling for change by voting to prioritize affordable housing, investments in our elders and young people, and support for renters. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/YItw9ZXp2A
Cedillo has yet to concede.
