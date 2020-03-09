Weather

Eureka earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off Northern California coast

EUREKA, Calif. -- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck off the Northern California coast at about 7:59 pm.

It was a shallow earthquake, with a depth of about a mile, meaning people could really feel the shaking in the nearby coastal cities.

Light to moderate shaking was reported as far from the area as San Francisco, Marin County and even some parts of the East Bay.




There were no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
More TOP STORIES News