You can expect to see more electric vehicle chargers soon after LA City Council vote

Over the last five years, the city has installed 350 electric vehicle chargers.
By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve an electric vehicle plan. The goal is to develop an entirely electric flee of more than 10,000 city-owned vehicles and to add more EV charging infrastructure.

Los Angeles City Councilmembers Mitch O'Farrell and Paul Kerkorian held a press conference ahead of the electric vehicle's infrastructure vote.

"We're well on our way for a future powered by renewables but it will take hard work and innovation to get there," said O'Farrell.

According to O'Farrell's office, the Department of Water and Power currently projects a need of 97,000 charging stations by the year 2030.

Over the last five years, the city has installed 350 electric vehicle chargers.

"Los Angeles has been leading the nation in substantive, important disruptive environmental policy that really will change the nation and change the world," said Krekorian.

The plan also focuses on electrifying some of cities largest departments' vehicles like StreetsLA, LA Sanitation and Environment, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and the Department of Transportation.

Councilmembers say this plan will also work to prioritize historically neglected communities.

