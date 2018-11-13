SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are underway in Ventura and Los Angeles counties after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other last Thursday.
The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions from Reyes Adobe Rd. to Valley Circle Blvd. before opening Sunday night.
All lanes of southbound US-101 are now OPEN from Reyes Adobe Rd. to Valley Circle. All off-ramps from Liberty Canyon Rd. to Valley Circle will remain closed until further notice. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/27KLQXV5sn— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 12, 2018
Officials urged motorists not to attempt to visit Malibu so that residents could evacuate.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
Woolsey Fire
- Parts of Agoura Hills: Open areas include: Chesebro Road on the eastern border, Agoura Road (north and south sides of the road) from Chesebro Road to the west.
- Parts of Calabasas - Open areas include: West of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Northwest of Mulholland Highway, North of Stunt Road, East of Las Virgenes Road, East of the Lost Hills Road neighborhoods (including Lost Springs and Saratoga), South of the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line.
- Parts of Westlake Village: Open areas include: City limits on the west, from the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Sycamore Canyon Drive - north to the Ventura County and City of Agoura Hills boundaries.
- Entire city of Malibu, and areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes / Malibu Cyn, southward to the ocean.
- Monte Nido, Topanga, Malibu Lake communities
- All of Oak Park
- South Coast, East of Las Posas Rd. and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (PCH) and County Line
- Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway
- Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon on the east to Decker Canyon on the west all the way to Malibu at PCH
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- Gated communities south of Potrero Road
EVACUATION CENTERS
- Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades
- Borchard Community Center, 190 North Reino Road, Newbury Park
- Community Center Park, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo
- Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley
- Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills
- Taft Charter, 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks (at capacity)
- Canoga Park Senior High School, 6850 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
- Goebel Senior Adult Center, 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
ROAD CLOSURES
- South of US Route 101 from Topanga Canyon (east) to Ventura County line (west) from US Route 101 south to the ocean
- Closure from Hidden Hills city line (east end) to Chesebro Road (west end) for the cities of Calabasas and Agoura Hills, north of US Route 101
- Hwy 101 off-ramps from Valley Circle Blvd. to Liberty Cyn. Rd.
- Hwy 1 southbound (PCH) closed at Las Posas Rd., Bell Canyon Rd., Valley Circle Blvd.
- SR-27 (Topanga Canyon Blvd.) -- Mulholland to PCH
- SR-23 -- PCH to Portrero
- Potrero Rd. at Wendy Dr.
- Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.
- Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.
- Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
- Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
- Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
- Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd. Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
- Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
- Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
- Kanan Rd. between Hwy 101 and PCH
- Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn between Hwy 101 and PCH
- Decker Canyon
- PCH between Los Posas and Sunset Blvd
- Chesebro Road closed at bridge
SCHOOL CLOSURES
- L.A. Unified charter schools: Ivy Academia, El Camino Real Charter High School, N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park, Palisades High School (the school is closed but facility is still open as a Red Cross public shelter), Topanga Elementary Charter School
- Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas classes)
- Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (Only Malibu schools are closed through Friday, Nov. 16th. Santa Monica schools remain open)
- Conejo Valley Unified School District (all schools) Until Nov. 26
- Hueneme Elementary School District (all schools)
- Las Virgenes Unified School District (all schools) Until Nov. 26
- Mesa Union School District (all schools)
- Oak Park Unified School District (all schools)
- Oxnard Elementary School District (all schools)
- Oxnard Union High School District (all schools)
- Pleasant Valley School District (all schools)
- Rio School District (all schools)
- Somis Union School District (all schools)
- Ventura County Charter Schools: ACE, Bridges, MATES, River Oaks, Vista Real (all Ventura County sites)
- Ventura County Office of Education: ACCESS, Dean Triggs School, Dwire School, Gateway Community School, Hathaway Preschool, James Foster School, La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Middle School, VCOE classroom at Moorpark High School, Phoenix - Airport, Phoenix - Los Nogales, Phoenix - Moorpark, Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center, Ritchen Preschool, Sunkist School, Williams Preschool
- Camarillo Progressive Montessori School (location 1) 4451 Las Posas Road
- Camarillo Progressive Montessori Preschool (location 2) 4646 Adolfo Road
- Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School in Camarillo
- High School at Moorpark College
PET BOARDING
- VCA Animal Hospitals offering free pet boarding for those affected by the wildfires.
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace