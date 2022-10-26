Making the switch to an EV? This company uses subscription pricing to ease cost at charging stations

Peak charging times can be accessed for an extra charge, but at a discounted rate.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With lots of electric cars already on the road, and potentially millions more to come, one of the related issues is charging infrastructure. Can it work?

General Motors is planning a whole slew of EVs in the years ahead, and has set up an ancillary division called GM Energy. It will deal with a wide range of infrastructure to coincide with the rollout of so many planned EVs.

"We're trying to bring those barriers down to make it easier for people that maybe rent, live in an apartment, or even a condo. Give them a viable public option so that going EV is something that's accessible to them," said Kirk Johnson from EVCS.

"We're trying to bring those barriers down to make it easier for people that maybe rent, live in an apartment, or even a condo. Give them a viable public option so that going EV is something that's accessible to them," said Kirk Johnson from EVCS.

They're also trying the innovation of subscription pricing to ease the cost of power access.

"Really, it starts to lower the barrier for entry for customers to make the decision to go electric," Johnson said.

For light users, about $50 per month should do the trick. If you need to juice up more frequently but want to charge during off-peak hours overnight, the next tier is unlimited in terms of power. It is limited by limited by the hour of the day and is $100 per month.

Peak charging times can be accessed for an extra charge, but at a discounted rate. For what they call heavy users - think of busy Uber or Lyft drivers - the full-on anytime unlimited plan will run $200 per month.

With how much gas is now, it's cheaper to go the electric option.

"And let's say you're driving 3,000 miles a month. You could save upward of $5,000 a year, unlimited charging, anywhere on our network. No surge charges, no hidden fees," Johnson said.

The subscription is completely optional. If you randomly need to use one of these EVCS charging stations, you can use their app or by putting in a credit card.

The infrastructure has a long way to go, but charging companies are trying various solutions to make more drivers comfortable about living with an electric car.

"We're really focused on building clusters around communities. Both neighborhoods, and businesses, to ensure that there's convenient access to our stations," Johnson said.