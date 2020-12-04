BREAKING NEWS
LA County reports record 7,854 daily COVID-19 cases
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Evening news update
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
LA County reports record 7,854 daily COVID-19 cases
Silverado Canyon blaze prompts evacs, leaves 2 firefighters hurt
OC sets record with 735 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Map: Mandatory evacuations ordered for OC's Bond Fire
Dramatic fire erupts at Jurupa Valley pallet yard
Show More
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Brush fire near Corona Airport explodes to 500 acres
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
More TOP STORIES News