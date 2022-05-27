star wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vadar, Luke Skywalker: Favorite characters from 'Star Wars' universe are back

Bringing the 'Empire' back with 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

HOLLYWOOD -- In the new Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to the role he played in the three "Star Wars" prequels.

"I've always thought there could be a cool story between 'Revenge of the Sith' and 'A New Hope.' And that's exactly what we found and developed. And I think people will feel the same way," said McGregor.

His character helped train Anakin Skywalker, who then turned to the dark side as Darth Vader. Now, Obi-Wan has his Jedi eyes on Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker.

McGregor says since his "Star Wars" trilogy played out, he has felt more love for the films from the kids who loved them.

"Over the years, they've grown up and more and more, I hear from people that the prequels are, like, their 'Star Wars' films, you know, and their relationship to my 'Star Wars' films is like the relationship I had with Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford's films when I was a kid," said McGregor. "So that made me feel really warm about them again."

Deborah Chow directs the six part series.

"There's definitely pressure with this project, you know? We're taking these huge, iconic, legacy characters and we're in between two trilogies, you know? So there's a very big responsibility to the canon," said Chow. "And, you know, we truly wanted to respect everything that George (Lucas) had done. But at the same time, obviously, we're trying to tell a new story.

"We've told a story that is complete. It has a beginning, a middle, and an end," said McGregor. "And whether you know the backstory or not, it will maybe encourage you to go and find out, you know, which would be cool. But I think anyone can enjoy this, I'm sure. Hope so."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is streaming on Disney+ beginning May 27.

