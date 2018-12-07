A former Fullerton police chief and a captain were charged with attacking two emergency medical technicians during a concert in Irvine in August.David James Hendricks, 47, and police captain Thomas William Oliveras, 50, are facing misdemeanor charges for battery.Hendricks was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency medical technician and resisting and obstructing an officer.Oliveras was charged with battery on emergency medical technician and resisting and obstructing an officer.Hendricks faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail and Oliveras faces two years in county jail if convicted.Hendricks is accused of pushing two EMTs during a Lady Antebellum concert as they attempted to provide treatment to his wife, and Oliveras is accused of putting one victim in a headlock.No arrests were made after the incident.Hendricks resigned last month.Arraignment for both are scheduled for Jan. 9., 2019.