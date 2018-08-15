LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A former Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old female police cadet pleaded no contest Wednesday and was sentenced to two years in state prison.
Robert Cain agreed to a plea deal on two felony charges in exchange for a two year sentence. The victim, who is now 16 years old, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, emotional distress and civil rights violations against the ex-LAPD officer.
Cain resigned last year after being arrested by then LAPD Chief Charlie Beck after an investigation into Cain's involvement in the theft of police cruisers and other equipment by juveniles in the department's cadet program. The investigation revealed allegations of sex abuse.
The girl Cain is accused of abusing was one of the seven cadets arrested for allegedly stealing LAPD cruisers.
The victim was 15 years old when Cain engaged in an unlawful sexual relationship with her.
"You made everything seem like it was nothing, and it was normal. You slowly built fear into me and confused me so that I would feel like there was no way out," the victim said in a prepared statement in court.
How Mom learned daughter was violated. 15 yr old Victim of LAPD sexual assault ripped up the stuffed animal LAPD officer Cain gave her. He assaulted her at Magic Mountain. pic.twitter.com/1g1t7geuib— Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) August 15, 2018
She called him a monster.
"I was a girl who was enjoying her youth and was thrown into this situation where I was forced to act like a woman," the victim said.
The sentences were ordered by the judge to be served concurrently.
Cain has been in jail on weapons convictions after more than a hundred weapons were found in his home. He was sentenced to two years in county jail and four years of supervised released.