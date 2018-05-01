Former LAPD cadet, 16, suing for sexual abuse

Former Los Angeles Police Department officer Robert Cain is accused of sexually-abusing a then 15-year old police cadet and giving her a pill to induce an abortion. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former Los Angeles Police Department officer is accused of sexually-abusing a then 15-year old police cadet and then giving her a pill to induce an abortion.

The girl, now 16, has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, emotional distress and civil rights violations.

The ex-cop, Robert Cain, who is not mentioned as a defendant, resigned last year after being arrested by LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

Cain is jailed on weapons convictions and is facing additional charges of having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is not commenting on the suit.
