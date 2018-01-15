Former civilian LAPD worker arrested for alleged workers' compensation fraud

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former civilian Los Angeles Police Department employee was arrested on suspicion of workers' compensation fraud, authorities said.

Gerald Pulley, 51, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of the felony-level crime, Los Angeles police said in a press release.

Pulley has since been released on $20,000 bail. No court date was set.

Pulley had worked for the LAPD for 18 years, authorities said. He was last assigned to the Records and Identification Division.

Authorities said Pulley "concealed material documentation and exaggerated the extent of his injuries, while receiving temporary total disability monetary benefits from the LAPD."

Police said Pulley also maintained secondary employment during this time.

The LAPD's Workers' Compensation Fraud Unit conducted an investigation that stemmed from a medical claim Pulley filed in 2016.

LAPD investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office in the investigation, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudarrestlapdemploymentLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News