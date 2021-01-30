Former MLB pitcher charged in connection with Westlake Village hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Erickson has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two young brothers in Westlake Village.

Erickson is facing one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. His arraignment is scheduled for March 16.

Investigators say Erickson is accused of racing with Rebecca Grossman last September, moments before Grossman struck and killed 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob.

The co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation was charged with murder and other charges for allegedly running over two young Westlake Village boys and fleeing the scene.



Grossman, co-founder of the Gross Burn Foundation, was arrested that night and has since pleaded not guilty to two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving dresulting in death.

The boys were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents at the time.

Grossman allegedly left the scene, but stopped shortly after her engine cut off. Investigators say speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

She faces 34 years to life in prison if convicted.

A memorial is growing for two brothers, ages 8 and 11, who were hit and killed by a driver in Westlake Village while crossing the street with their family.

