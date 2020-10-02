Westlake Village community continues to grieve for 2 brothers killed in crash

Investigators say Rebecca Grossman, chairwoman of the Grossman Burn Foundation, was driving the car that struck the two boys.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial is growing for two brothers, ages 8 and 11, who were hit and killed by a driver while they were crossing the street with their family.

Members of the Westlake Village community on Thursday continued to bring flowers and other mementos to the scene of the collision.

Oaks Christian School, where 11-year-old Mark Iskander was a sixth grader, went offline. The school canceled classes Thursday and Friday to allow students and faculty to grieve.

The crash happened right in front of the boys' parents and two siblings as they were in a crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say well-known philanthropist Rebecca Grossman was driving the car that struck the two boys. Grossman is the chairwoman of the Grossman Burn Foundation and part of the family that founded the Grossman Burn Center.

Grossman, 57, has been released from jail after posting a $2 million bond. Investigators say Grossman may have been street racing and that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

The sheriff's department says it has surveillance video of the incident and is looking for a possible second car that may have been street racing.

The sheriff's department tells Eyewitness News it believes one of the boys was carried down the road on the hood of Grossman's car and that when she eventually hit the brakes, the boy landed in the street, only to have Grossman drive over him and leave the scene.

Sheriff's deputies got to the scene and found 11-year-old Mark dead at the scene. His 8-year-old brother Jacob died a few hours later after he was transported to a hospital.

Dozens gathered in Westlake Village Wednesday evening to remember the two brothers.

"This is a devastating loss for our community," State Sen. Henry Stern posted on Facebook. "Two young boys with an entire lifetime ahead of them. Pray for the Iskander family tonight and hold your loved ones close."
More TOP STORIES News