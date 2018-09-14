SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --A Santa Clarita basketball coach has been charged with several counts in connection to the alleged sexual assault of eight boys who either played on his teams or were trained by him.
Jeremy Haggerty, 34, was charged with eight counts of sexual battery, four counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of attempted lewd act upon a child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. He was expected to be arraigned sometime Friday afternoon.
Investigators said Haggerty worked at several high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Trinity Classical Academy, West Ranch High and Canyon High. He also worked as a personal basketball trainer.
The alleged incidents date back nearly 10 years, during which Haggerty is accused of sexually assaulting eight victims who ranged in age between 14 and 17 years old.
If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison.