Former Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach charged in alleged child sex assault case

Jeremy Haggerty, 34, is accused of inappropriately touching at least eight teenage boys. He was arrested on Sept. 13, 2018.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Santa Clarita basketball coach has been charged with several counts in connection to the alleged sexual assault of eight boys who either played on his teams or were trained by him.

Jeremy Haggerty, 34, was charged with eight counts of sexual battery, four counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of attempted lewd act upon a child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. He was expected to be arraigned sometime Friday afternoon.

MORE: Former Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Investigators said Haggerty worked at several high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Trinity Classical Academy, West Ranch High and Canyon High. He also worked as a personal basketball trainer.

The alleged incidents date back nearly 10 years, during which Haggerty is accused of sexually assaulting eight victims who ranged in age between 14 and 17 years old.

If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusesex crimeshigh schoollos angeles county sheriff's departmentteenagersSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child molestation
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
Police: Man stabs family cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff in Sylmar
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Big rig overturns, jackknifes on 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Fire erupts at luxury home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood
Beverly Hills police lawsuits feature controversial spoof video
Show More
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
Boyle Heights community protest rent increases, gentrification
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
CSUN students protest over requirement order on diversity studies
More News