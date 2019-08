EMBED >More News Videos Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting 16 women over a seven-year period when he worked at the university.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall posted bail and was released from jail Friday night, nearly two months after his arrest.Tyndall is charged with sexual misconduct toward 16 former patients over a seven-year period when he worked at the university's on-campus health center. He was arrested in late June.He was released on $160,000 bond, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times The 72-year-old is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4.Tyndall has continued to deny any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty