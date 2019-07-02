Ex-USC gynecologist George Tyndall pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting 16 women

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting 16 women over a seven-year period when he worked at the university's on-campus health center.

Tyndall, who faces 29 felony counts, appeared at an arraignment in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom with disheveled hair and wearing a suicide-prevention vest.

Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $2.075 million. Attorneys for the 72-year-old defendant argued that the amount should be lowered due to Tyndall's health issues, which include a heart condition and diabetes.

His lawyers contended that he was not a flight risk nor a threat to the community, noting that his medical license expired in 2018.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore told Eyewitness News his department is looking into more than 100 sexual abuse cases involving former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall.


The judge nevertheless ordered that bail remain at $2.075 million in the case, while allowing the matter to be revisited during an upcoming hearing on Wednesday.

Tyndall was ordered to surrender his passport and was forbidden to practice medicine or prescribe drugs while the case is ongoing.

Defense attorney Andrew Flier said his client was told the protective clothing was standard for his situation and that Tyndall is not suicidal.

"He's not a danger to himself," Flier said. "He was told that through policy and for his own protection, that's the outfit he should be wearing. I spoke to the doctor about that. He's not suicidal in any capacity. He's got a strong mental attitude."

During the investigation, Los Angeles Police Department detectives traveled to 16 states and spoke to more than 350 women about their experiences.

Tyndall was arrested Wednesday outside his Mid-Wilshire apartment, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. Tyndall complained of chest pains after being taken into custody, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. He was transferred into the county jail days later.

Moore also said Tyndall was carrying a .38-caliber revolver when he was arrested.

Tyndall's attorney said he carried the gun for protection because he has received some threats.

"He had a gun for his own protection," Flier said. "He's always had a gun. He was previously licensed and had a permit. At the same time he's had some threats against him. And he's just carried a weapon. He's been to our office so many times."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysexual misconductlawsuitsexual harassmentsexual assaultdoctorsinvestigationusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Former USC athlete suing gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall
USC hosts open forum amid search for next president
Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse has license suspended
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News