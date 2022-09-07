SoCal being asked to conserve energy for 8th straight day after residents help state avoid blackouts

The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday came as much of the state faces another day of extreme heat

A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state's electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One day after California managed to avoid rolling blackouts amid the brutal heat wave, residents are - once again - being asked to conserve electricity as demand reaches record levels. But relief may soon be on the way for the Southland.

The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday came as much of the state faces another day grid-draining extreme heat.

California snapped its record energy use around 5 p.m. Tuesday with 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set July 24, 2006.

Cal-ISO has also issued a stage 2 alert, which requests emergency energy from all of its resources and activates its emergency demand response program.

A graphic from issued by Cal-ISO shows how power usage dropped following the alert. Officials said consumer conservation played a major role in protecting the power grid.

With the state on the brink of outages, Gov. Gavin Newsom for the first time triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or reduce non-essential power.

"Had it not been for the efforts of, literally, millions of Californians, just to turn down a light or turn down a thermometer and not use a large appliance, we would not be in the position we are today," said Newsom during a press conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The governor, however, did express concern when it comes to over-using the message system.

"The challenge is ... if you overuse that, it begins to dilute itself,'' he said. "I'm hoping we don't have to do that again. If we do do that again, please take it seriously. We don't do that lightly."

The excessive heat warning in Southern California remains in place through Thursday night, but meteorologists are keeping a close eye on rain. By the weekend, the region may feel like the tropics as a storm passes by off the coast, dumping heavy rain in some areas while keeping temperatures still quite warm. Areas that don't see rain will still feel fairly humid.

Before then, residents are being asked to be mindful of energy use and look out for the most vulnerable members of the community, including the elderly and the homeless.

L.A. County has a full list of cooling centers, which include senior and recreational centers.

For the full list, visit the L.A. County's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.