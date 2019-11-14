Travel agent, security expert offer advice on travel to Mexico

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Recent news of violence in Mexico has been in the headlines, most recently a gruesome murder of nine women and children that happened last week.

The family was ambushed by a heavily armed group while traveling from the town of Bavispe in Sonora state to Galeana in Chihuahua state.

A few weeks before that, the attempted capture of El Chapo's son touched off deadly violence in Culiacan in Sinaloa Cartel territory.

But those incidents happened in more isolated areas.

And most tourists tend to visit destinations like Mexico City and coastal resorts, like Cozumel and Cancun.

Eyewitness News spoke with a travel agent and security expert to get their perspective on what tourists should know if they're planning a trip to Mexico.

Caroline Reinhard-Chacon is the owner and manager at Travel Leaders in Montebello.

She commented on the recent incidents that have been in the news.

"It overall adds that perception that Mexico isn't a safe place to visit even though the violence is in very isolated areas, in contained areas," she said.

Homicide rates in Mexico have increased by 36% since 2015, reaching an all-time high. The U.S. State Department is warning tourists not to travel to the states of Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Michoacan, Colima and Guerrero.

"If you're afraid, you shouldn't go, it's your vacation. It's your money. But those people who do go have a great time and do feel safe," Reinhard-Chacon said.

She adds that the most popular tourist cities in Mexico are generally safe.

"But if you go to beach destinations and you exercise caution, you use your common sense, I think you could have a wonderful time in Mexico," Reinhard-Chacon said.

According to Mexican government's data, the number of tourists increased 78% between 2010 and 2018.

Eyewitness News spoke with former Los Angeles County Sheriff and ABC7 law enforcement analyst, Jim McDonnell.

"It's worthwhile considering certainly, anytime you plan on going anywhere, do your homework ahead of time," McDonnell said. "Because when we say Mexico, well Mexico is a big country. There are parts of it that are very safe, and there are parts of it that are not safe at all."

McDonnell recommends visiting the U.S. State Department's website, and practicing situational awareness.

"Not being conspicuous, not standing out. Not wearing conspicuous, expensive jewelry. Those kinds of things make you a target," he explained.

McDonnell advises: the more planning, the better.

"Educate yourself before you go there, and as best you can, prepare yourself for the worst," McDonnell said. "And hope for the best."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicotraveltravel tips
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground - Video
Woman screams for help in apparent kidnapping in South LA
Investigation underway after infant found dead in Walnut
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
Frustrated IE residents attend meeting about SCE power shutoffs
Authorities investigating school threat in Whittier area
Show More
Protections for low income renters in LA now available
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed family of 3
SoCal Edison to pay $360M for major Southern California wildfires
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
More TOP STORIES News