A person has been critically injured in an explosion in Boyle Heights Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters responded to the explosion in or near a one-story home in the 1100 block of S. Lorena Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.Fire officials said there is structural damage to the home but no other details were immediately released on the incident.Adjacent structures are being evacuated as the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.