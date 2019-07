MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters and police are responding to an explosion at a home in Murrieta that is generating heavy smoke and flames.Video from the scene shows firefighters battling flames and heavy smoke at the intersection of Clinton Keith Road and Smith Ranch shortly after noon on Monday.Clinton Keith was closed from Smith Ranch to Nutmeg.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.