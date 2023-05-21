Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park, prompting an investigation into the deadly crash.

Investigation underway after 2 killed in hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park, prompting an investigation into the deadly crash.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday on Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least three vehicles were involved.

Investigators are still working to determine if one of the cars belongs to the person responsible for causing the crash.

The victims have not been identified and information about a suspect was not available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.