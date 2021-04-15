Eyewitness News at 5am - April 15, 2021

TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart suspect also facing sex assault allegations in LA
Reseda mother who allegedly killed her children appears in court
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
Defense expert: George Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint
Dems to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13
JLo, A-Rod announce breakup in new statement
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
Popular teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Listen to this: Scientists translate spider webs into music
Tax Day is not April 15 this year, pushed until next month
Authorities: Woman tried to smuggle $94K of cocaine into US
