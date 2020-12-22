WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Full Story
SoCal Live Cams: Santa Monica Pier
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 6am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
Passenger on flight to LAX died of COVID, respiratory failure
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
67 arrested, 4 shot during underground parties in LA area
Sheriff details circumstances behind Jurupa Valley man's in-custody death
Show More
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK
NoHo fire destroys 2 buildings, leads to power outage
'Christmas star' spotted over LA as Jupiter, Saturn align - Video
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News