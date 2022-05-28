eyewitness newsmakers

Eyewitness Newsmakers discusses LA Pride 2022, challenges facing the LGBTQ community

By
Eyewitness Newsmakers discusses challenges facing the LGBTQ community

June marks Pride Month and celebrates all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This weekend's Eyewitness Newsmakers is devoted to discussing resources available to the LGBTQ+ community in the area, as well as new challenges being faced.

Plus, we spotlight the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, a nonprofit that is bringing awareness and lifting spirits through song.

You can learn more about the chorus, local services available to LGBTQ+ community members and L.A. Pride weekend coming up on this week's Eyewitness Newsmakers.

Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown airs Sunday at 11 a.m.

