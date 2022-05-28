Eyewitness Newsmakers discusses LA Pride 2022, challenges facing the LGBTQ community

June marks Pride Month and celebrates all members of the LGBTQ+ community.This weekend's Eyewitness Newsmakers is devoted to discussing resources available to the LGBTQ+ community in the area, as well as new challenges being faced.Plus, we spotlight the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, a nonprofit that is bringing awareness and lifting spirits through song.You can learn more about the chorus, local services available to LGBTQ+ community members and L.A. Pride weekend coming up on this week's Eyewitness Newsmakers.Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown airs Sunday at 11 a.m.