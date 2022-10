Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA mayoral hopefuls Karen Bass, Rick Caruso discuss housing, crime, policing

As the Los Angeles mayoral race enters its final weeks, candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are hoping to convince undecided voters to support their respective campaigns.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Who should be the next mayor of Los Angeles?

The housing crisis, crime and policing are just some of the high-stakes issues as candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso make their case to the city's voters.

ABC7's Marc Brown will sit down with the two candidates to discuss their respective plans, their goals, their message -- with Election Day just one month away.

Watch a special Eyewitness Newsmakers on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. on ABC7.