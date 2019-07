EMBED >More News Videos Raw video shows an ordnance detonation at Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center in Riverside on Friday.

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows an F-16 plane going down moments before it crashes into a building near the March Air Reserve Base on Thursday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been more than two weeks since an F-16 jet crashed into a warehouse in Riverside County.Friday night, crews detached the wings, then pulled the fuselage out of the building before placing it on a flatbed truck to be taken to nearby March Air Reserve Base.The weapons on board had already been removed and destroyed shortly after the crash.The pilot had to eject from the plane. Remarkably, no one was seriously hurt.