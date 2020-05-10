Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New guidelines to go into effect for face coverings on planes, buses, trains in parts of Southern California

New face-covering guidelines are set to go into effect for those traveling in parts of Southern California.
For those who plan on flying, face coverings will be mandatory at Los Angeles International Airport and Ontario International Airport starting Monday.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue started last week requiring passengers to wear masks as the airline industry struggles to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines will make wearing masks mandatory on May 11.

Amtrak and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last week that they will mandate customers to put on COVID-19 protections starting Monday.

The same policy applies if you ride Dash, Commuter Express or City Ride buses.

The measures are put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said it's also for the safety of passengers and drivers.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce details into "Stage 3" of reopening businesses in the state, including "high-risk" businesses such as salons, gyms and movie theaters that put people in closer proximity of each other.

Beaches in Los Angeles County could also open as early as mid-week.

The initial stage would allow for beaches to open back up from sunrise to sunset, with restrictions in place to limit gatherings and to promote physical distancing measures.
