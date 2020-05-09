Reopening California

Phase 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

During Gov. Newsom's daily press conference Friday, he teased that phase 3 of reopening California could be 1 month away. This stage of his plan would include nail salons and gyms.
By Alix Martichoux
LOS ANGELES -- California just began to move into Phase 2 of reopening Friday amid the coronavirus crisis, but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the Phase 3 could be just on the horizon during a press conference on Friday.

"Phase 3 is not a year away. It's not 6 months away. It's not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away," Newsom said. "We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure customer safety, employee safety and allow the businesses to thrive in a way that is sustainable."

RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next

Stage 3 of reopening California involves reopening higher risk workplaces that necessitate close proximity between people. That includes hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences.

Newsom revealed Thursday the state's first known case of community spread of the coronavirus could be traced back to a nail salon.

MORE: Against state orders, Orange County hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
EMBED More News Videos

Against state orders, a Seal Beach hair and nail spa owner says she is keeping her doors open.



It's unlikely California would allow all of those businesses to resume at once. Instead, Newsom says the state plans to slowly rollback restrictions on businesses every couple of weeks.

As of Friday, retail businesses are allowed to open for curbside pickup with new safety and hygiene protocols. Manufacturing and logistics work can also resume.

"Roughly 70% of the economy in the state of California can open with modifications into this next phase," said Newsom Friday. "I know 70% is not 100%, and I recognize that 'with modifications' means 'with restrictions' and 'with restrictions' means a struggle for businesses to get back where they were pre-pandemic."

LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
EMBED More News Videos

With Orange County beaches back open, Los Angeles County beaches could follow suit, possibly reopening as soon as next week.



He encouraged Californians to shop local as much as possible.

"Look out for your neighborhood florist. Look out for your neighborhood business. They need your support and they haven't gotten the kind of support they deserve. You will be determinative of whether or not they survive," he said. "So if it means you gotta go an extra block or two, seek them out, find them, make some calls ... don't just go to that big box retailer. They've had a little advantage on things like this and it's time to re-balance things."

The state is working on developing guidelines that will allow office buildings, dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen next. Gov. Newsom teased he'll be releasing guidelines for dine-in restaurants next Tuesday, May 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiasmall businesseconomybusinesscoronavirusstay at home orderreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
OC hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
DMV reopens select field offices across CA Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Pasadena
Sens. Harris, Sanders, Markey propose $2K monthly payments amid pandemic
OC hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
Some COVID-19 patients unknowingly losing oxygen at dangerous levels
90-year-old flower shop reopens ahead of Mother's Day
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Show More
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
WalletHub says this is LA's saving grace amid high jobless rates
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
LA County flower shops among businesses allowed to reopen
More TOP STORIES News