Facebook confirms users having problems accessing programs including WhatsApp, Instagram

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook rep said.
PHILADELPHIA -- WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram users are experiencing trouble accessing the programs Monday.

Failures to send Whatsapp messages, general problems with the application and the web version are some of the issues that users have reported according to the Downdetector platform.

The social networks Facebook and Instagram also show failures and a pronounced increase in reports of problems.

#WhatsApp and #Instagramdown have been trending on Twitter.

Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Andy Stone, Facebook's policy communications manager, responded to the issues on Twitter.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Stone said.



CNN Wire contributed to this report.
