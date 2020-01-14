Actor Mark Hamill deletes Facebook, accuses CEO Mark Zuckerberg of allowing disinformation

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big "Who Cares?" for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

Mark Hamill is completely "unfriending" Facebook because of policies, he says, allow false information on the social network.The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" tweeted to his 3.6 million followers that he's deleting his Facebook account.Hamill accuses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of choosing "profits over truthfulness."Facebook just announced last week it's banning deep-fakes that alter what a person actually said or did.But that won't block all fake posts.Hamill said he'll "sleep better at night" now.