Facebook hearing: Whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before Congress

SAN FRANCISCO -- All eyes are on the Facebook whistleblower on Tuesday. Former product manager Frances Haugen blasted the social media giant in her testimony before Congress."The choices being made inside of Facebook are disastrous... for our children, for our public safety, for our privacy, and for our Democracy, and that is why we must demand Facebook make changes," she said.Haugen claims the company put profits before public good, purposefully sowing division to keep users engaged."They want you to believe this is just part of the deal. I am here today to tell you that's not true. These problems are solvable. I came forward at great personal risk because I believe we still have time to act, but we must act now."On Sunday's "60 Minutes," Haugen claimed that Facebook prioritizes profits over user safety and could do more to protect against hate speech and misinformation."Facebook makes more money when you consume more content, people enjoy engaging with things that illicit more reaction, the more anger they get exposed to, the more they consume," said Haugen on "60 Minutes." She says Facebook has prioritized profits over safety and faces no oversight. Saying the company lied to the public about their progress fighting hate and misinformation.Haugen previously leaked thousands of pages of internal documents to The Wall Street Journal, some of which say Instagram, owned by Facebook, can be harmful to teen girls "I think the self-policing we have seen very clearly is not successful at least based on what we're hearing from the whistleblower," says CNET Editor in Chief Connie Guglielmo.But that is just some of Facebook's latest concerns. On Monday, Facebook, Instagram, and their additional app called WhatsApp were down for more than six hours. Facebook now says a faulty configuration change is to blame but tech analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group says officials may need to take a closer look here."The timing of the whistleblower with this outage would indicate that there probably needs to be an investigation as to whether this was done intentionally by Facebook or not," says Enderle.Tech analyst Doug Madory says nine times out of 10 these types of errors are internal but says what happened Monday was serious."To have all of their services go down globally for around six hours is huge," says Madory.Facebook has apologized for the inconvenience going on to say that they have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.Lena Pietsch, Director of Policy Communications at Facebook, said in response to Haugen's testimony:Facebook also released the following statement on Monday in response to the outage: