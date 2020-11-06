Politics

FACEism: Tackling Muslim stereotypes in America and the battle to overcome the damaging effects

In this episode in our FACEism series, we examine the ignorance of Muslim stereotypes in the U.S. and the battle to teach love and respect for all.
By
We often fear what we are unfamiliar with, especially if we are told someone is dangerous.

There are 3.5 million Muslims in the United States, and many of them have to endure being looked on with suspicion.

This ignorance is the byproduct of being politicized, stereotyped and misunderstood.

If you are one of the many people who has never met a Muslim person, yet think you are familiar with them, watch this episode of FACEism.

In this episode, we examine the damaging effects of Muslim stereotypes in the America and the battle to teach love and respect for all.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvotingfaceismracismrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Lacey concedes to Gascon in LA County DA's race
Temps drop in SoCal, with a chance of weekend rain
WATCH LIVE: Election results and latest updates
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
Recount rules: What happens if race is too close in key states
Show More
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
San Dimas Canyon fire spreads to 65 acres
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Ventura
Police investigating suspected hate crime at Beverly Hills restaurant
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
More TOP STORIES News