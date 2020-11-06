FACEism: Tackling Muslim stereotypes in America and the battle to overcome the damaging effects

We often fear what we are unfamiliar with, especially if we are told someone is dangerous.There are 3.5 million Muslims in the United States, and many of them have to endure being looked on with suspicion.This ignorance is the byproduct of being politicized, stereotyped and misunderstood.If you are one of the many people who has never met a Muslim person, yet think you are familiar with them, watch this episode of FACEism.In this episode, we examine the damaging effects of Muslim stereotypes in the America and the battle to teach love and respect for all.The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.