FACEism series: Exposing often-ignored history, erasing stereotypes

You see the face of a stranger. In the blink of an eye, your mind is made up.

You've taken in their skin color, ethnicity, sex, age, clothes and accent. You think you know who they are as person. That's FACEism.

It sounds like racism, and, in many cases, it is.

But FACEism is when we make quick, often unfair, judgements about people we don't even know, ignoring the fact there is so much more behind their face.

That ignorance is dividing us.

FACEism's mission: Expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

Episode 1: 'FACEism' and the history behind blackface

Episode 2: The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations

Episode 3: Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
