FACEism

FACEism: The East LA protests that changed the Chicano movement

David Sanchez, the founder of the Brown Berets, reflects on the East L.A. protests that gave voice to a movement.
By
In this episode of FACEism, we remember a chapter of L.A. history that should never be forgotten.

During the height of the Vietnam War, Mexican Americans were dying at an astonishing rate in the war, while at the same time dealing with police brutality, poor education, no jobs, lack of housing and blatant racism.

At the time, David Sanchez was a young man trying to fight for a better life for Mexican Americans. He started the Brown Berets in East L.A. during the late 60s, which would become the foundation for the Chicano movement nationwide.

Decades later, Sanchez reflects on two pivotal days of the movement - Aug. 29, 1970 and Jan. 31st, 1971 - when protests in East L.A. for Mexican American equality became overshadowed by riots and violent responses from law enforcement.

Sanchez said the protests did help expose the need for change, but it's a fight that continues today for Mexican Americans.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast los angeleslos angeles countyprotestfaceismracismcivil rightsrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEISM
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
FACEism: President Reagan and the great apology
FACEism: Supaman delivers message of truth through hip-hop
FACEism: Ellis Island, where millions sought hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MLB criticizes Turner for actions after COVID-19 diagnosis
'This is what voter suppression looks like': Huntington Park officials
Mortuary worker allegedly stole from dead man's home
Torrance police arrest 27 for alleged EDD fraud, $150K recovered
Study: COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in OC than thought
Hollywood producer David Guillod arrested in new sex assault case
25th congressional district in LA features rematch of rivals
Show More
Pro scooter rider defies gravity in Long Beach
Celebrations after World Series turn chaotic in downtown LA
Video shows bicyclist hit by driver during Dodgers celebration
Teen organizes awareness challenge for pregnant woman killed by DUI suspect in OC
LAPD chief decries chaotic street celebrations after World Series
More TOP STORIES News