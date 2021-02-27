Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fairfax District, LAPD says

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Fairfax District Friday evening, police said.

Los Angeles police said the shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Rosewood Avenue and Gardner Street.

The man was walking in the area when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

LAPD said it is unknown if the shooting is gang-related.

The suspect or suspects remain on the loose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angeleslos angeles countyfatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lady Gaga's 2 French bulldogs recovered unharmed
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
LAPD officer in critical condition after being hit by car in South LA
SoCal Edison trims trees in OC, but residents call it excessive
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Homeschooling continues to increase in California amid the pandemic
15-year-old boy shot to death in San Bernardino
Show More
Inland Empire rental and housing prices on the rise
Missing San Francisco girl has been found safe, dad says
Here's why thieves are targeting catalytic converters
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
OC school safely returns to classroom learning
More TOP STORIES News