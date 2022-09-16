ABC fall 2022 TV schedule: Full lineup of season premieres, new shows, more

Season 2 of 'Abbott Elementary,' 2 nights of 'Bachelor in Paradise' and the all-new "Celebrity Jeopardy!" are coming this fall.

LOS ANGELES -- Summer's coming to an end, but weeknights on ABC are about to bring the heat!

Starting next week, season two of the Emmy-award-winning "Abbott Elementary," a new drama starring Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, the all-new "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and much more premiere.

One big change this fall: ABC is consolidating its comedy night to Wednesdays, moving "Abbott Elementary," to anchor the evening in the 9/8c p.m. spot. It joins network comedy staples "The Conners" (8/7c p.m.), "The Goldbergs" (8:30/7:30c p.m.) and "Home Economics" (9:30/8:30c p.m.).

"Bachelor in Paradise" is moving from its usual summer spot and will now air on two nights this fall, beginning Mondays at 8/7c p.m. to replace "Dancing with the Stars," which is moving to Disney+.

"Paradise" fans can have double the fun -- it will be back for more on Tuesdays at 8/7c p.m.

Trivia lovers will still get their daily dose of "Jeopardy!" but the network is adding a weekly primetime celebrity edition of the iconic game show. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will air Sundays at 8/7c p.m., leading into "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" at 9/8c p.m.

Get ready for new scripted series this fall. "Alaska," a new drama starring Hilary Swank as a newspaper reporter, will air Thursday nights at 10/9c p.m. in the plum spot following the long-running hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy."

Also, "The Rookie: Feds," a new spinoff to "The Rookie" with Niecy Nash, will air Tuesdays at 10/9c p.m.

"Big Sky," with Reba McEntire joining the cast, moves to Wednesdays at 10/9c p.m.

"The Wonder Years" and "A Million Little Things" return in midseason. That's also when we'll see the debut of a new Gina Rodriguez-led comedy called "Not Dead Yet."

ABC's Fall 2022 Premiere Dates and TV Schedule

(All times ET/PT)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00 p.m.: "The Conners"

8:30 p.m.: "The Goldbergs"

9:00 p.m.: "Abbott Elementary" (new night)

9:31 p.m.: "Home Economics"

10:00 p.m.: "Big Sky" (new night)

Friday, Sept. 23

8:00 p.m.: "Shark Tank"

9:01 p.m.: "20/20" (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00 p.m.: "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

9:00 p.m.: "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

10:00 p.m.: "The Rookie"

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8:00 p.m.: "Bachelor in Paradise"

10:00 p.m.:"The Rookie: Feds"

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 p.m.: "America's Funniest Home Videos"

Monday, Oct. 3

8:00 p.m.: "Bachelor in Paradise"

10:00 p.m.: "The Good Doctor"

Thursday, Oct. 6

8:00 p.m.: "Station 19"

9:00 p.m.: "Grey's Anatomy"

10:01 p.m.: "Alaska Daily"

