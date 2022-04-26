localish

Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'

EMBED <>More Videos

Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'

READING, Pa. -- Localish Presents: Faller's Pretzels
Wondering how pretzels became such a popular snack? We found the birthplace of pretzels in America and how they went from locally produced soft pretzels to mass produced hard pretzel must-have snacks. The region surrounding Reading, Pennsylvania is rich with pretzel makers dating back to the 1700s when German immigrants settled in the area. Now some of the oldest pretzel makers and most popular brands call the region home and it has become a hub or distribution of the snack across the United States.


Faller's Pretzels | Facebook | Instagram
528 Moss Street, Reading, PA 19604
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'
This Mexican restaurant's 'secret menu' tacos are worth the hype
This vegan food truck is bringing change to a California community
Rancho Los Cerritos garden is a glimpse into SoCal's rich past
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in shooting death of 66-year-old at Cabazon outlet mall
Alec Baldwin describes 'Rust' shooting to authorities in new video
3 women, toddler attacked by family dogs in Pico Rivera
South Gate police detective killed in off-duty car crash
'American Idol' finalists cut to top 10
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Show More
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu
Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes to shut down
LA school wins 9th national academic decathlon
Workers at 2 SoCal Starbucks locations vote to form union
More TOP STORIES News