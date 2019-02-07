Family files lawsuit, accuses LAPD officer of race-based attack that put man in coma

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a man allegedly attacked by an off-duty LAPD officer has filed a nearly $200 million claim against the city.Attorney Carl Douglas announced the claim with the man's wife. They say officer Ricardo Dominguez beat Alton Preston in late October in a race-based attack that put Preston in a coma.Preston's wife broke down during a news conference sharing how hard it's been with their two young children."It's been three months now since this incident, and my kids haven't been able to see their father," Rahshana Preston said. "It's been hard trying to stay strong for them."The incident unfolded at the Hide A While Lounge in Rancho Cucamonga. According to Douglas, witnesses report seeing Dominguez attacking Preston, though no charges have been filed against Dominguez.A number of charges have been filed against Alton Preston's brother Ryan Preston. According to Douglas, Ryan Preston was driving his injured brother to the hospital after the attack when Upland police initiated a pursuit.Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, and the car flipped, ejecting Preston.Douglas says authorities claim that's what caused Preston's injuries and not the alleged beating. The LAPD says it has launched an administrative investigation based on Preston family's claim.